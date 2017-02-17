× Authorities investigating man’s death at Mansfield ski resort

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating a man’s death following an accident at Snow Trails ski resort on Possum Run Road in Mansfield.

Authorities were called to the resort at just after noon on Friday for a report of an injured person.

When the officer arrived, the victim was being taken to the hospital. A man told the officer he and the victim were skiing together. He said the victim was trying to avoid skiers, and ran into a pole.

He was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

The victim is a 59-year-old man from Gahanna, Ohio.