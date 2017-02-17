Alianna DeFreeze father says The Q renovation money should be used to deal with abandoned homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The father of Alianna DeFreeze is joining the movement to protest a multi-million dollar renovation of Quicken Loans Arena.

Alianna's father says he's taking a stand after his daughter's body was found in an abandoned building after police say she was kidnapped and murdered.

With T-shirts baring the teen's face, protesters said the money should be used to tear down abandoned homes and rehab the rundown ones that can be fixed up. "I love sports, but there's more important things than sports, like making sure our children get to school safely."

In December, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the county announced a $140-million plan to give the arena massive interior upgrades as well as an exterior facelift. The Cavaliers will pay $70 million of that bill and the county would pick up the rest.

The plan to renovate the Q moves to committee. That will take place on Feb. 21. Organizers point out the renovation wouldn't increase taxes. The $70 million would come mostly from existing taxes on hotel rooms and Q tickets.

