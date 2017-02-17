21 unsolved murders and disappearances in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– FOX 8 News is taking a closer look at some of the criminal cases that shocked Northeast Ohio.

While many infamous cases have been solved, there are others that have baffled the community and authorities for decades.

Here are 21 cases that remain a mystery:

Beverly Potts

Aug. 24, 1951, Cleveland

Ten-year-old Beverly Potts was last seen at the playground of Halloran Park near West 117th Street and Linnet Avenue. In August 2015, Crime Stoppers received a tip, putting new focus on the decades-old missing persons case.

Those with information should call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Beverly Jarosz

Dec. 28, 1964, Garfield Heights

The 16-year-old was strangled and stabbed to death in the bedroom of her house on Thornton Avenue in Garfield Heights. There were several suspects, but no one was charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-5686.

Sonya Green

Dec. 15, 1982, Cleveland Heights

Sonya Green was last seen walking to school near her East Cleveland home. On Dec. 15, 1982, the 14-year-old’s body was found in a snow bank behind Severance Center.

A $10,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Please call 216-252-7463.

Annette Lawrence

Dec. 23, 1982, Cleveland Heights

A week after 14-year-old Sonya Green was found dead behind Severance Center, Annette Lawrence’s body is discovered in the trunk of her car in the same area.

If you have information, contact Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A $10,000 reward is available.

Analia Zavodny

March 12, 1987, Bedford

Analia Zavodny, 24, worked as the night manager at the Alamo Apartments on Broadway Avenue. On March 13, 1987, she was found dead there from several knife wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bedford Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-232-3408. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward.

Amy Mihaljevic

Oct. 27, 1989, Bay Village

Ten-year-old Amy Mihaljevic was abducted from the Bay Village Shopping Center on Oct. 27, 1989. Witnesses reported seeing her with a man who walked her through the parking lot. A jogger found her body in rural Ashland County about three months later.

If you have information, please contact the FBI at 1-800-FBI.

Rachael Johnson

March 30, 1991, Akron

Rachel Johnson was in a friend’s car when they got a flat tired and pulled into a parking lot. A gray car pulled up behind them and Johnson got in. Her body was found partially-clothed and on fire in the middle of Weller Avenue.

Those with information on this case should submit a tip here.

Kathy Menendez

Aug. 25, 1994, Berlin Reservoir

The 17-year-old’s body was found nude on an oil well road off of Fewtown Road. She was strangled, stabbed and bludgeoned. Menendez was reported missing on Aug. 20, 1994. Months later, Sarah Rae Boehm’s body is discovered a half mile away.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Alliance Police Department.

Sarah Rae Boehm

Nov. 4, 1994, Berlin Reservoir

The 14-year-old’s parents reported her missing on July 14, 1994 from Beaver County, Pennsylvania. Four months later, she’s found dead in the Berlin Reservoir. The location is a half mile from where Kathy Menendez’s body was recovered in August.

If you have information, please call the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

Christine Kingsley

June 22, 1995, Elyria

Christine Kingsley was reported missing on June, 22, 1995. The 17-year-old was last seen when she was taken to a temporary juvenile holding facility in Elyria. In October 2016, investigators searched at a house on West 10th Street in Lorain, looking for clues in the case. Nothing was found.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Elyria Police Department at 440-323-3302.

Jonni Clemett

May 27, 2001, Cleveland

Jonni Clemett, 38, was last seen at Little Bar in downtown Cleveland after an Indians game. She never returned to her Tremont apartment and there was no activity on her bank accounts.

Anyone with information on her disappearance should contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

Kyle Davis

Feb. 1, 2007, Maple Heights

Officers found Kyle Davis, 20, dead for gunshot wounds in the snow on Gardenview Drive. At about the same time, his car is located on fire on McCracken Boulevard. Investigators said the blaze was started using gasoline and a portable ignition device.

If you have information on this case, submit a tip here.

Ashley Summers

July 9, 2007, Cleveland

Ashley Summers was 14 when she was last seen in the area of West 96th Street and Madison Avenue on July 9, 2007.In 2015, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children asked tattoo artists if they have worked on a piece that says “Gene” in the middle of a heart.

If you have information on Summers’ disappearance, contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5005.

Brandon Cartellone

July 26, 2011, Cleveland

The 21-year-old was found dead in his Tremont apartment with his hands and feet bound. He was in his third year at the Cleveland Institute of Art.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Terry Winters

Jan. 4, 2012, East Cleveland

Terry Winters, 27, was shot and killed at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2012 at East 125th Street and Ingomar Avenue. He was a father of four.

Anyone with information should call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Jameela Hasan

Dec. 17, 2012, Cleveland

Jameela Hasan, 37, was found stabbed to death at her home on Manor Avenue in Cleveland. She is one of four women found dead in less than six months near East 93rd Street.

Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463.

Jazmine Trotter

March 24, 2013, Cleveland

Jazmine Trotter, 20, was found beaten to death at an abandoned house on East 93rd Street. A suspect was arrested the following months, but the case was dismissed. Trotter is one of four women found dead in less than six months near East 93rd Street. Her murder was featured on the A&E show “The First 48.”

If you have information, please call the Cleveland Division of Police.

Aliza Sherman

March 24, 2013, Cleveland

The Cleveland Clinic nurse had just left her divorce attorney’s office when she was killed outside 75 Erieview Plaza. She was stabbed 11 times. Sherman’s attorney, Gregory Moore, was accused of lying to police in the murder investigation, but no one has been charged with her death.

A $25,000 reward is being offered. Please call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Matthew Huffman

Dec. 9, 2013, Cleveland

Three men robbed 28-year-old Matthew Huffman and a friend near the RTA rapid station on Lorain Avenue. Huffman, who struggled with disabilities, just got his first apartment on the day he was shot and killed.

Those with information should call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Stephen Halton Jr.

Jan. 11, 2014, Cleveland

Stephen Halton Jr. was on his way to work at the Cleveland Clinic when he was shot during an early-morning robbery. The 30-year-old father of two died from his injuries.

There is a $20,000 reward for information. Call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Joseph Mullins

Dec. 19, 2014, Mantua

Joseph Mullins, 57, was last seen at his house on Infirmary Road in Mantua Township on Dec. 19, 2014. There was blood in the detached garage and on a bedspread that belonged to Mullins. His body was recovered 10 days later in the Warehouse District in downtown Cleveland.

Tipsters should call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-295-5100.

Chelsea Hill

May 25, 2015, Cleveland

Chelsea Hill, 14, was hit by a car at East 40th Street and Carnegie Avenue and died at a Cleveland hospital. Investigators said they believe the suspect was driving a well-maintained, 2000 or newer, dark-colored, four-door car with noticeable front-end damage.

If you have information, call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

You can also search the Ohio Attorney General’s cold case database here, find more information on unsolved homicides on the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers’ website and browse the Cleveland Division of Police missing persons database here.