Who won? Boy challenges sheriff’s deputy to impressive dance-off that’s now viral

NASH COUNTY, North Carolina -- A North Carolina sheriff's deputy is getting a lot of praise online after showing off his dance moves.

An officer in Nash County, North Carolina, was challenged to a dance-off by a boy named Jason.

After checking out both of their moves, clearly Facebook was the winner of the dance contest.

The video was posted on the Nash County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Monday and has been shared over 17,000 times.

The video was taken by another deputy, who said he wanted to show that officers are people just like the rest of us.