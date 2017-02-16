× Tower City Center parking prices on the rise

CLEVELAND – Parking rates are increasing at a popular downtown lot.

The Tower City Center and adjacent Riverview parking lots notified customers rates would be changing effective March 1.

The lots were purchased by Dan Gilbert‘s Bedrock Real Estate Services last March when it bought the Avenue Shops at Tower City Center. The lots are operated by LAZ Parking and include more than 3,000 parking spaces.

Customers were notified that $8 early bird parking at Tower City will be eliminated, with daily customers having to pay an hourly rate of between $4 and $16 per day.

The maximum daily rate at the Riverview lot, located along Canal Road, is increasing from $6 to $10. Management said monthly rates are not changing.

“That’s extra money I could use somewhere else,” said Archita Patel, who works downtown and is now considering moving to a less expensive lot that is further away from her workplace.

Lot management told FOX 8 News it has been nearly a decade since the last rate increase, and it was needed to sustain the lots and for improvement projects.

When Bedrock Real Estate Services bought Tower City Center, it said it was planning a new design for the property, but details of that have not yet been announced.

Bedrock Real Estate Services and LAZ Parking did not respond to requests for official statements on the changes by deadline.