Suspect indicted for hit-and-run crash on I-90 that killed a Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a man for killing Cleveland Police officer David Fahey in a hit-and- run crash.

Officer Fahey was struck while directing traffic on I-90 back in January.

Israel Alvarez is facing 5 charges including 2 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence , failure to stop after an accident, and drug possession.

The I-TEAM has learned investigators found cocaine in the suspect’s car and in his system.

Sources close to the case say the cocaine was found in Alvarez’s system even though a blood test was not taken until about 12 hours after the deadly crash.

The I-TEAM reported a delay in getting the test done due to a legal snag over paperwork at Metro Health Medical Center.

