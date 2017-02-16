Suspect arrested in brutal murder of man found dead near Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio– Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest on Thursday in the murder of Jeremy D. Lesh.

A woman found Lesh’s body while walking her dog in Chippewa Township, near Doylestown, on Jan. 15. Days later, the body was identified as the 44-year-old Perry Township man.

On Thursday, Damon A. Seibert, 42, of Massillon, was charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the case.

“This case was given the highest priority and I could not be more pleased with the work that was done by Detective Sergeant Abel and the others that provided assistance in this investigation. I trust this arrest will bring some level of comfort to the victim’s family. My deputies continue to investigate this matter and it is possible that others may be charged,” said Sheriff Travis Hutchinson.

Lesh was last seen by his family on Christmas Day when he left to collect $100 from Seibert.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Siebert killed Lesh in his truck that day along US 30 near Applecreek Road. He then drove the body to Chippewa Township.

The victim’s truck has not been located.

The sheriff’s office said U.S. Marshals arrested Seibert last month on an unrelated warrant. He was being held at the Carroll County Jail, but was transferred to the Wayne County Jail on Thursday.

