Squatter accused of stabbing 68-year-old Cleveland man’s face, stealing car

CLEVELAND– A 68-year-old man is recovering after police say he was repeatedly stabbed in the face.

Cleveland officers were called to an apartment on West 33rd Street near Denison Avenue at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. There, they found the victim laying in a pool of blood while two people applied pressure to his face.

The 68-year-old victim told police a neighbor forced his way into the apartment and starting stabbing him in the face. The two struggled as the suspect threatened to kill the victim.

The suspect also took the man’s keys and car, the police report said.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Authorities learned the suspect, a 29-year-old Cleveland man, was illegally squatting in the apartment building.

The suspect has not been arrested and no charges have been filed.