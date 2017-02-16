× Authorities searching for man accused of raping elderly woman in Northfield Center

NORTHFIELD CENTER, Ohio — Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly female in Northfield Center Township.

According to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for Raymond C. Gates, 42, of Boston Heights, who faces a charge of rape in the case.

On Nov. 11, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Northfield Center Township for reports of a disoriented elderly female. The caller said the female was knocking on the rear door of her residence. The woman was barefoot and unable to communicate.

The woman was identified and taken to the hospital for treatment. She was unable to communicate with medical staff or detectives.

On Feb. 10, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Gates.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-620-2131.