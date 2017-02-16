Police capture suspect wanted in connection with rape and carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Police said they captured a suspect wanted in connection with a rape and carjacking.

An alert officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the victim's vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

That vehicle struck a police cruiser at the intersection of East 147th Street and Hampstead Avenue. The impact caused the vehicle to slide off the road.

Police said two men inside the vehicle ran off in opposite directions. One of the suspects was captured about three blocks away.

Officers said they followed footprints in the snow to find the other suspect in a nearby house in the 3600-block of East 147th Street. He was still inside the house Thursday morning.

Police said the car was taken during a carjacking and rape that happened early Wednesday morning at a gas station on Kinsman Road near East 145th Street.

