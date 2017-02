Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTINBURG, Ohio -- The tallest basketball player in Northeast Ohio isn't LeBron James.

It's Robert Bobroczky, a 7'7" tall, teen. He's a foot taller than LeBron and taller than every player in the NBA.

In a FOX 8 News exclusive, Stefani Schaefer spoke with the 16-year-old, who is from Romania, but came to Austinburg, Ohio, and now attends Grand River Academy, an all-boys boarding school.

