Missing: Caprice Schlageter

ANDOVER, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Caprice Schlageter, 16, went missing on Nov. 26, 2016, near her home on Fenkell Road in Andover.

She is 4'11" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office 440-576-0055.

