Man shot and killed by Hudson police had marijuana in his system

HUDSON, Ohio– Investigators released the toxicology results of the man shot and killed by a Hudson police officer in December.

Saif Al Ameri crashed his car on the Ohio Turnpike on Dec. 4, then ran from the scene. A Hudson officer shot him five times during what police called a “struggle” in the woods.

On Thursday, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Al Ameri had marijuana in his system, but no other drugs. It is not clear how much of the substance he had consumed. No alcohol was detected.

Al Ameri did not have a weapon. The officer was treated for minor injuries.

Al Ameri was from the United Arab Emirates and was studying lawat Case Western Reserve University.

