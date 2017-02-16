× LeBron James’ ‘330 Ambassadors’ help rebuild home in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — “Change starts from the ground up.” LeBron James had those powerful words to say as he talked about how proud he is of his “330 Ambassadors.”

Twenty-three high school students from Akron, part of the LeBron James Family Foundation, are rebuilding a distressed home in New Orleans as the city continues to recover post-Katrina.

The students spent the day painting, and helping to rebuild the once-destroyed home, which will ultimately provide affordable housing for a teacher in that area.

On Friday, the group will assist Youth Rebuilding New Orleans with immediate disaster relief efforts in the wake of the tornado that hit New Orleans last week.

The project is part of LeBron’s annual All-Star community giving. LeBron will be in New Orleans this weekend for Sunday’s All-Star game.

The Cavaliers star player reacted on social media to the wonderful work the students have done:

💪 💪 Never underestimate what a kid from #Akron can do!!! Proud of you guys #striveforgreatness #wearefamily #nbaallstar

More on the LeBron James Family Foundation.