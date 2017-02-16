× Funeral arrangements announced for Brush High School student

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Brush High School student who passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening.

A wake for Alec Kornet, 17, will be held Sunday at DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home in Willoughby Hills.

The family will hold a private funeral service for Alec at the funeral home on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Alec was an honor student, who played hockey and soccer, and was in the school band.

On Thursday, students wore Cleveland Indians gear because that was Alec’s favorite team. They also created a banner full of signatures and messages, and started a memorial in the band room, surrounding the beloved teen’s snare drum with flowers.

When the Brush High School hockey team plays its sectional match on Saturday, the players will honor Kornet with black arm bands and stickers on their helmets with his jersey number. There are several tributes planned for the night, including a moment of silence before the game, which will be at the Kent State University ice arena.

