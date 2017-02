Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Voices of Praise Gospel Choir from Baldwin Wallace University has been making its presence known on campus for over 35 years. The group's mission is to promote, preserve and perform 'gospel music as a sacred, authentic art form'. Under the direction of John Hairston, the choir performs both traditional and contemporary music and tours all over the United States duringĀ spring break.

