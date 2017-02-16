× February 16, 2017

Pav’s Creamery

You may know Pav’s Creamery for their delicious ice cream but Melody and Nik Pappas are giving Chicken Pot Pie an Australian twist. 3875 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685 330.958.1589 www.pavscreamery.com

Kevin Bozeman

Add a little laughter to your weekend with a show at Hilarities inside Pickwick & Frolic. Comedian Kevin Bozeman is in town through Sunday, February 19th.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Sangria

You can enjoy the flavors of the world without leaving Northeast Ohio. Sangria in Westlake is a great spot with a little Spanish flair. 27200 Detroit Rd., Westlake, OH 44145

440.617.6476 www.sangriaandtapasbar.com

DeVitis Fine Italian Foods

It’s an Akron tradition using the same techniques and recipes of 40 years ago. The go-to place for fresh Italian Food – DeVitis Fine Italian Foods. 560 East Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310 / 330.535.2647

www.devitis.com

Funky Junk

This time of year, we spend a lot of time at home…indoors. Maybe it’s time for an update? Funky Junk makes it easier than you think. 18 West Main St., Seville, OH 44273

330.769.4637 www.funkyjunkboutiqueseville.com

Sprinly

Fresh food delivered to your doorstep. No cooking required! Ray Lui and Sprinly make eating healthy a reality.

http://sprinly.com/

Window Nation

It’s time to get your home ready for spring with the help of Nick Higgins and Window Nation. Check out their website for money saving deals.

866.95.NATION https://www.windownation.com/

Mortach Financial

If you’re retired or nearing retirement…chance are you’ve heard the good, the bad and everything in between when it comes to annuities. But the question is: are you truly informed on what they are and what they can do? Dave Mortach Financial.

877-GAINS-4-U http://mortachfinancial.com/