February 16, 2017

Pav’s Creamery

On the menu this morning was an Australian twist on a pot pie! Melody Pappas from Pav’s Creamery showed us her secret recipe and paired it with an adult milkshake.

Find Pav’s Creamery on Massillon Road in Uniontown.

www.pavscreamery.com

Comedian

The very funny Kevin Bozeman joined Natalie in studio! You can catch Kevin at Hilarities on East 4th Street tonight through Sunday.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Sangria

You can enjoy the flavors of the world without leaving Northeast Ohio. Natalie discovered a great spot with a little Spanish flair! We went inside “Sangria.”

Find Sangria on Detroit Road in Westlake.

www.sangriaandtapasbar.com

DeVitis

What’s for lunch? How about something Italian? We’ve got just the place – DeVitis Fine Italian Foods.

DeVitis is located on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron.

www.devitis.com

www.facebook.com/DeVitisItalianMarket

Funky Junk

This time of year, we spend a lot of time inside. You might start to notice that your home needs an upgrade! Head to Funky Junk Boutique in Seville to get started.

www.funkyjunkboutiqueseville.com

Sprinly

Fresh food delivered to your doorstep with no cooking required! Ray Lui from Sprinly joined us in the kitchen to explain.

www.sprinly.com

Window Nation

It’s time to get our homes ready for Spring! Nick Higgins from Window Nation joined Natalie in studio.

Mortach Financial

If you’re retired or nearing retirement, chances are you’ve heard the good, the bad and everything in between when it comes to annuities. But do you truly know the facts? Dave Mortach from Mortach Financial joined us in studio.

www.mortachfinancial.com