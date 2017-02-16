FBI investigates robbery at Garfield Heights bank

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in Garfield Heights.

A man walked into the Huntington Bank on Turney Road shortly before 1 p.m. and handed the teller a demand note. The employee complied with his demands, the FBI said.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Adidas sneakers with white stripes.

It’s been a busy week in the Cleveland area for the FBI. On Monday, there were four bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery. The PNC Bank on Chargrin Boulevard in Woodmere was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, agents are searching for Mark Anthony Lloyd, 31, in connection with several bank robberies. Lloyd is suspected of holding up the Ohio Savings Bank and PNC Bank, both of West 25th Street in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garfield Heights Police Department, the Cleveland Division of Police or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers. Reward money is available for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.

