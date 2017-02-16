Conneaut Public Works employees rescue six puppies

JEFFERSON, Ohio– The Ashtabula County Dog Warden is saying thank you to a few employees of the Conneaut Department of Public Works.

Two workers found six puppies on state Route 7 near Welton Road at about 5 a.m.The dog warden said the pups look healthy, despite Thursday morning’s frigid temperatures.

The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League is accepting adoption applications for the 8-week-old mountain cur pups. The little ones are currently in a foster home and will be adopted on a first come, first serve basis.

To apply, click here.