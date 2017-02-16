Cold Friday morning, then a preview of spring for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lake effect flurries continues to taper and it should be over by the evening commute.
We’ll be cold through Friday morning, then get ready for changes: A warm front lifts in so that by tomorrow afternoon we’re back into the mid 40s and some sunshine returns.
Do you have spring fever? We’re going to get a preview. It gets warmer just in time for the weekend and even into the early part of next week! Temperatures will run at least 15 to 20 degrees above average (38 degrees). The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 6; it was done twice: in 1976 and 2000. This stretch is looking like it could surpass that!
Cooler air as we end the month and start March. Here is a look at March snowfall historically. Will we see snow in March? Yes. How much remains to be seen. Snow lovers there is still hope!
Here is the 8-Day outlook: