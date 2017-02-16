× Cleveland police search for suspected robber who held-up cell phone store

CLEVELAND- A west side businessman is hoping you can help identify a suspected armed robber who he said barged in and held up the place even with a child near the counter.

It happened late Wednesday at the Metro PCS store near West 110th and Lorain in Cleveland.

According to the owner, the suspect walked in showing a gun and marched right up to the counter even with other customers there including a young girl.

The man at the counter pulled money out of the drawer, and no none was hurt.

But the store turned to help from the FOX 8 I-TEAM, and last night Cleveland Police followed up on tips searching for the getaway car. So far, the search for the suspect hasn’t been successful.

If you have any information, call the Cleveland Police First District detective bureau at 216-623-5118.