Brush High School announces tributes honoring student who died unexpectedly

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio– Students and staff across South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools are remembering their classmate.

Alec Kornet, a 17-year-old junior at Brush High School, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening. The honor student played hockey and soccer, and was in the school band.

On Thursday, students wore Cleveland Indians gear because that was Alec’s favorite team. They also created a banner full of signatures and messages, and started a memorial in the band room, surrounding the beloved teen’s snare drum with flowers.

“Such immediate and compassionate ways of expressing this tribute, demonstrates the impact that Alec had on so many people in his school district, and, his community.

The SEL Schools continues to express its deepest condolences to the family of Alec Kornet,” the school district said in a news release on Thursday.

When the Brush High School hockey team plays its sectional match on Saturday, the players will honor Kornet with black arm bands and stickers on their helmets with his jersey number. There are several tributes planned for the night, including a moment of silence before the game, which will be at the Kent State University ice arena.

The Cleveland Heights Recreation Center, where Brush plays its home hockey games, will hang a large banner in Kornet’s memory.

The high school basketball team is also planning a moment of silence for Friday’s game.

