Black History Month: Hazel Mountain Walker

We are honoring legends in their field.

This month, we're celebrating the contributions of African Americans in Northeast Ohio with some help from our good friend and very special guest, Kym Sellers.

Today, we celebrate Hazel Mountain Walker. Born in Warren, Ohio, she was the first black school principal in Cleveland, but that was only after already achieving so much more.

Walker was among the very first African-American women admitted to law school in Ohio back in 1919.

She was also an actress at Karamu House and is credited with choosing the theater's name.

