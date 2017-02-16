8 accused in $500,000 theft ring; 1 suspect still wanted

CLEVELAND– Arrest warrants were issued for eight people in a theft ring that resulted in more than $500,000 in lost property.

From April to July, the suspects stole cell phones and electronics on 18 occasions in nine different states, according to the Cleveland Division of the FBI. The group would use pry bars to break into stores and kiosks around closing time.

The suspects would bring the stolen goods back to Cleveland, where they sold them to gas stations and phone stores. The FBI said the losses total more than $500,000.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Division of Police Gang Impact Unit arrested Adolph Boyd III, 24; Tyron Hicks, 30; and Jerome Goins, 21. Padra Graves; 35; Delante Hudson-Frost, 22; and Dennis McKenzie, 20, were already in jail. They were transferred into federal custody Thursday morning.

The FBI is asking for information on the eighth suspect, 21-year-old Melvin Swinney.