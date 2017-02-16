× 10-year-old who befriended Lorain officer loses battle with cancer

LORAIN, Ohio– A 10-year-old boy who made friends with a Lorain police officer lost his battled with cancer.

Josue Massas passed away Wednesday night, according to Lorain Councilman Angel Arroyo. The boy was diagnosed with cancer at age 4. It went into remission, but later came back as neuroblastoma.

Josue met Officer Jesse Perkins during a recent stay at the hospital. The cop was walking by the boy’s room and heard his cries, so he ran to Walmart to buy him a present. Since their meeting, the two became close and Perkins even arranged for a police escort for Josue’s final ride home from Cleveland to Lorain.

Perkins and Arroyo promised to help the family. They said they are still short of the goal to pay for final expenses.

“It’s above a badge,” Arroyo said. “Above an elected title. It’s brought a community together.”

The Lorain Fraternal Order of Police set up a GoFundMe account. You can donate here.