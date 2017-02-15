Woodmere PNC Bank robbed Wednesday afternoon

WOODMERE, Ohio – The PNC Bank at 27359 Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI tells Fox 8 that the male suspect walked into the bank shortly after 2:30 p.m. and demanded money from the teller. He did not say that he had a weapon and no weapon was seen. The teller gave him the money, and he left the bank on foot.

He is described as a 50- 60-year-old man with a slim build, about 5’8″ – 5’10”. He was wearing a black knit winter hat, a black, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black, Ray Ban style sunglasses.

Anyone with information on this robbery can contact the Village of Woodmere Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI. Reward money is available and any tips can remain anonymous.