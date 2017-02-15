× Woman wanted for sentencing in puppy’s death now in custody

CLEVELAND- The woman, who failed to appear Monday for sentencing for killing an 8-week-old puppy, is now in jail.

Deanna Caraballo voluntary appeared in court Wednesday with her attorney, David Kraus.

Kraus said his 19-year-old client will now be held in jail until she is formally sentenced.

Sentencing is now set for March 6. She will be sentenced under Goddard’s Law, the animal abuse law named after FOX 8’s Dick Goddard.

She is accused of slamming an 8-week-old puppy to the ground in September. The puppy sustained a broken neck and died.

Earlier this year, Caraballo pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals, which is now a felony

