Winter weather: Lake effect snow showers

Posted 4:45 pm, February 15, 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio--  Lake effect snow developing and moving inland will put down local 1-3″ amounts over the primary snowbelt, with 3-6″ in NW Pennsylvania and western NY.

It will be brisk and cold with temps falling into the lower 20s tonight. Wind chills will easily drop into the lower teens.

Lake snow will continue on and off through Thursday afternoon out east. Temperatures won’t quite make 30° tomorrow.

The mild air returns just in time for the weekend and even into the early part of next week.

Here is the 8-Day outlook:

