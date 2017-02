Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We are learning more about Fox 8 News in the Morning anchors and reporters this week.

They all took DNA tests to uncover their genealogies through Ancestry.com.

The test goes back between 500 and 1,000 years identifying ancestors.

Our Wayne Dawson thought he knew most of his heritage. But there were a few surprises!

Watch the video player above for more.

