It's a shot through the heart! That's the name of the drink we made with Sean Zawadzki from Punch Bowl Social. Take a look at our video clip and then head down to the East Bank of the Flats to try it for yourself.

Or, make it at home:

Shot Through The Heart

8 oz. Old Forester Bourbon

4 oz. Strawberry Cinnamon Shrub

4 oz. Pear Syrup

8 oz. Teako Pear Tea

2 oz. Lemon Juice

www.punchbowlsocial.com/home