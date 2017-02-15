Teams mourn, honor Brush High School student athlete

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Teams from all over Northeast Ohio are remembering a Brush High School student athlete who passed away.
Alec Kornet, 17, was an honor student who was on the school's hockey and soccer teams; he was also involved in the school band. Alec died unexpectedly, according to a statement from South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools.
The school said Alec was an incredibly well-liked and well-respected teen.
Elyria Catholic said the hockey team will wear special decals on their helmets tonight in honor of Alec.
Teams from many different communities tweeted their condolences, including the Cleveland Monsters.
You can see those tweets below.