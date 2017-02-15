Teams mourn, honor Brush High School student athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Teams from all over Northeast Ohio are remembering a Brush High School student athlete who passed away.

Alec Kornet, 17, was an honor student who was on the school's hockey and soccer teams; he was also involved in the school band. Alec died unexpectedly, according to a statement from South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools.

The school said Alec was an incredibly well-liked and well-respected teen.

Elyria Catholic said the hockey team will wear special decals on their helmets tonight in honor of Alec.

Teams from many different communities tweeted their condolences, including the Cleveland Monsters.

The hockey team will wear these helmet decals tonight in honor of @BrushHockey's Alec Kornet. pic.twitter.com/AfjPnFkgd6 — EC Athletics (@ECHSAthletics) February 15, 2017

The entire @NCHSHL would like to send its condolences to the @brushhockey family on the loss of one of their own, Alec Kornet. #HockeyFamily — NCHSHL (@NCHSHL) February 15, 2017

The #CLEMonsters would like to send condolences to @brushhockey. Our thoughts are with them and the Kornet family. — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) February 15, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to @brushhockey, and the entire Brush community. — OFHS Hockey (@OFHS_Hockey) February 15, 2017

@brushhockey the Kent Roosevelt DECA family sends our deepest sympathies and condolences for your loss. God bless — Kent Roosevelt DECA (@KentDECA) February 15, 2017