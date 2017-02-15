Study: NE Ohio has 12 of state’s top 25 ‘structurally deficient’ bridges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Tens of thousands of bridges across the country, including hundreds here in Ohio, are considered to be structurally deficient. The study, done by the American Road and Transportation Builder's Association, found that nearly 56,000 bridges across the country were deficient.

Twelve of the top 25 most "structurally deficient" bridges in the state are in Northeast Ohio. At number three...a portion of Interstate 77 in Cleveland that goes over the abandoned Industrial Drive between Fleet and Pershing Avenues. But the Ohio Department of Transportation says the span was repaired in 2015.

"I believe that the information that study pulled, has the old number on it, because that bridge is basically brand new, we put a nice, new concrete culvert underneath it, and it's got a new structure file number and it is in very good condition," said ODOT spokeswoman Amanda Lee.

There are more than 28,000 bridges in Ohio. Nearly two thousand, or seven percent, are considered deficient.

"What structurally deficient means...it just means that one part of the bridge isn't in as good a shape as the rest of them, it doesn't mean that bridge is in terrible condition or that it's unsafe to drive on," said Lee.

Also on the list...the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 271 that cross over Wilson Mills Road in Highland Heights. ODOT says those bridges are currently being repaired.

"We are going to be replacing those bridge decks this year and we're gonna do both north and southbound simultaneously, so that'll cause a little bit of traffic trouble for folks who use that every day, we are going to be diverting traffic from the local lanes onto the express lanes," said Lee.

Eight of the most deficient Ohio bridges are in Cuyahoga County. Two are in Summit, one in Stark and another in Mahoning County.

"We found that there were only 1,600 in Ohio and just over 200 of those were on the ODOT system, so overall our bridges are in good condition," said Lee.

