Ricki Lake shares heartbreaking story about ex-husband and ‘soulmate’

Actress and former talk show host Ricki Lake shared a heartbreaking story about the man she called her “beloved soulmate.”

In a Facebook post, Lake said that he “succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder.”

“For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you,” she wrote.

According to People magazine, Lake was married to Christian Evans from 2012 until 2015.

“He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, my love.”

In 2011, Lake told People magazine that she began dating Evans during the summer of 2010. She described the jewelry designer as a “normal guy.”

She said, “He’s a nobody but he’s somebody to me. He’s everything to me.”

Lake separated from Evans in October of 2014 and filed for divorce the same month citing irreconcilable differences.

