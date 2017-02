WEST VIRGINIA — A new trend in school discipline is taking off thanks to the creative staff at a middle school in West Virginia.

According to CafeMom.com, the school started reverse suspensions.

Instead of sending a child home, a student’s parent is invited to come to school and spend the entire day by his or her side.

The approach has helped the school reduce student suspensions by two-thirds and bad behavior incidents by more than half.

