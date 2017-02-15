President Trump to hold press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House says rebooting the Mideast peace process is a very high priority for the Trump administration, although peace may not come in the form of a two-state solution.

A senior White House official says President Donald Trump is eager to begin facilitating a peace deal and hoping to bring the Israelis and Palestinians together sometime soon.

Trump is meeting Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two will hold a joint press conference around noon.

The official says that peace is the goal, regardless of whether it comes in the form of a two-state solution. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to preview the meeting.

Other topics of discussion expected to come up Wednesday include expanded Israeli settlements, Iran and a potential move of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.