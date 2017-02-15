× Ohio State student killed after leaving work laid to rest

MAUMEE, Ohio – Family and friends gathered Wednesday to say goodbye to an Ohio State University Student following her murder last week.

Services for 21-year-old Reagan Tokes were held at the Maumee United Methodist Church in Maumee, Ohio.

The young woman was found dead inside the Scioto Metro Park last Thursday, February 9th, from a single gunshot wound.

Her body was found just one day after she was reported missing.

Police say Brian Golsby kidnapped Tokes, raped and murdered her.

Police say they can now place Golsby at the scene of the crime. Grove City Police say they have every movement of Golsby recorded since his release from prison 3 months ago because he was wearing a GPS ankle monitoring device – a condition of his parole after serving 6 years for a previous attempted rape and robbery conviction.

Police are not releasing many details about Golsby’s movements, but did confirm the GPS monitor puts him in the place of Tokes’ death.

