Missing: Harold Higginbotham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Harold Higginbotham, 58, went missing on Dec. 5, 2016. He was last seen near Franklin Road in Cleveland.

Harold is 6 feet tall with brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**