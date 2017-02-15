Man who cared for elderly neighbor says beloved best friend passed away

LOS ANGELES– A man who became best friends with his elderly neighbor, even taking her in when she could no longer care for herself, shared some very sad news on Wednesday.

Chris Salvatore, 31, said Norma Cook, the 89-year-old woman who became so dear to him, passed away.

It’s with a heavy heart that I share the news that earlier this morning the world lost a truly inspiring, beautiful woman. Norma is now resting peacefully in the eternal and while she may no longer physically be with us, her spirit will continue to fill the hearts of so many people. Perhaps Norma’s lasting legacy is that her story helped the world to see the true meaning of love. Norma reminded me that we all are created to love and all desire to be loved. This year Norma has helped the world see the true meaning of Valentine’s Day. To love another is not about living struggle free or never experiencing hurt or loss, but to fully and deeply open our hearts to one another without fear. Each of us is lovable even with all of our differences. Love has no boundaries. May you rest in peace my sweet sweet lady, Norma. ❤️

When Salvatore, an aspiring actor and singer, moved into an apartment across the hall from Cook four years ago, he had no idea how close they would become.

Their beautiful story quickly went viral. “She is my adopted grandmother after all and I am her grandson she never had,” Salvatore wrote in an update on a GoFundMe page. More than $76,000 was raised to help care for her.

