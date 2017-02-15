Man files assault report against Justin Bieber months after fight following Cavs playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A man has filed an assault report with Cleveland police months after a fight with Justin Bieber was caught on tape.

The alleged victim said the singer got upset when he took a picture of Bieber wearing his sunglasses, and that's when the brawl broke out. It happened outside of The Westin hotel in downtown Cleveland following a Cavaliers playoff game in June.

The man says he ended up with a concussion.

TMZ reports the alleged victim waited until now to file a report because he was trying to settle up with Bieber but that didn't happen.

No charges have been filed.