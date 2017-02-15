× Kasich calls for Ohio teachers to job shadow for license renewal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s a controversial new element of the proposed state budget.

Ohio Governor John Kasich wants teachers to job shadow as a requirement to have their teaching license renewed.

Below is how the portion of the proposal reads:

“Beginning September 1, 2018, the state board of education’s rules for the renewal of educator licenses shall require each applicant for renewal of a license to complete an on-site work experience with a local business or chamber of commerce as a condition of renewal. Work experience obtained pursuant to this section shall count toward any required continuing education. Each local professional development committee established under section 3319.22 of the Revised Code shall work with its teachers to identify local work experience opportunities that meet the requirements of this section.”

Some educators and students took to social media to bash the proposal.

Hey Kasich I have an idea: how about local business peeps spend a week with a teacher…seriously, you might cry. https://t.co/USuIyow0v2 — Ben (@BenDarling_) February 14, 2017

Kasich should job shadow a teacher before making any decisions regarding education. Wonder if he knows the current renewal requirements.#smh — Amy Borton (@aborton153) February 14, 2017

As an education major and future teacher the only thing worse than if Kasich would've been POTUS is if Betsy DeVos was Sec. of Edu. Oh wait. — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown2016) February 12, 2017