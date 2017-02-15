Kasich calls for Ohio teachers to job shadow for license renewal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s a controversial new element of the proposed state budget.
Ohio Governor John Kasich wants teachers to job shadow as a requirement to have their teaching license renewed.
Below is how the portion of the proposal reads:
“Beginning September 1, 2018, the state board of education’s rules for the renewal of educator licenses shall require each applicant for renewal of a license to complete an on-site work experience with a local business or chamber of commerce as a condition of renewal. Work experience obtained pursuant to this section shall count toward any required continuing education. Each local professional development committee established under section 3319.22 of the Revised Code shall work with its teachers to identify local work experience opportunities that meet the requirements of this section.”
Some educators and students took to social media to bash the proposal.