It's time for a little meal planning! We made soup in a jar with Tonya Gardella from the Akron-Summit County Public Library!

Stop by the next "What's Cookin' - Soup in a Jar" event! It's happening Thursday, March 2nd at 6:30pm at the Goodyear Branch Library in Akron.

Click here for the Barley Rice Soup Recipe.