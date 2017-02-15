× French Onion Soup

Ingredients:

3 tbs butter

2 tbs olive oil

4 medium yellow onions (about 2 lbs) sliced thin

3 or 4 fresh sprigs of thyme (or 1 tsp dry)

1 tsp flour

½ c. dry sherry

32 oz. beef broth

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh cracked pepper

*French bread 1 inch slices toasted

12 oz. Gruyere cheese grated

Melt butter with oil in a soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add onions and thyme with a pinch of salt. Make sure the onions get coated with the butter mixture. Reduce heat to medium low and cook about 20 minutes, occasionally stirring to prevent cooking too fast. Cover and continue cooking about 40 minutes. We want the onions to get a golden brown without burning. Remember to stir throughout the process.

Gently fold in the flour and cook about a minute. Add dry sherry, cook a minute. Then add the beef broth, salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and cook about 20-30 minutes.

*While soup is simmering, toast bread. If you like garlic, rub a raw clove, gently, a couple times across each piece of toast.

Place oven proof soup bowls on a baking sheet. Ladle soup into bowls, top with 1 or 2 pieces of toast, then top with grated cheese. Place in 450F oven or under broiler until cheese melts and starts to color. Serve carefully…hot stuff.

Enjoy!