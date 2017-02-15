Fox Recipe Box: Zack’s French Omelette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- He has more than a dozen Cleveland restaurants and has helped lead a culinary movement in Northeast Ohio that has placed Cleveland's food scene on a national stage. Zack Bruell is a familiar face on Fox 8 News in the Morning. He often joins us to share recipes, but this morning he brought a special guest with him.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer not only learned more about a very special culinary connection between a father and son, she also learned some tricks to making a mouth watering omelette.

Click here to learn more about Zack Bruell.

Zack’s French Omelette

3 eggs

Dash of cream

Dash of sparkling water

Salt and Pepper

Feta Cheese

Diced Tomato

Fresh Basil

(or any other leftover combination)

Zack Bruell Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Teaspoon of Butter

In a mixing bowl combine eggs, cream, sparkling water, salt and pepper beat together with a whisk

In a non-stick pan heat olive oil and butter

Add egg mixture just before butter begins to brown

As soon as the eggs hit the pan stir aggressively with a rubber spatula

Once you see that the eggs are holding their structure add tomatoes,

cheese and basil , begin to fold the omelette and roll it out of the pan and on to a plate