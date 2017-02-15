Former East Cleveland mayor will run for Cleveland mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another candidate has thrown their name in the race for mayor of Cleveland.

Former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer confirmed he intends to run for the top spot in the city.

Brewer was mayor of East Cleveland from 2006 until 2009. He lived in Trumbull County until 2012, when he moved back to Cuyahoga County and settled in Cleveland.

Mayor Frank Jackson announced he will seek a fourth term as Cleveland's mayor. And Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson has also announced his candidacy for the slot.

Candidates for the mayoral position must collect at least 3,000 signatures by late June to make the September primary ballot. The top two primary finishers will compete in the general election in November.