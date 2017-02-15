Forecast: one more cold day before temps begin to warm up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Lake effect snow developing and moving inland will put down local 2-4″ amounts over the primary snow belt, with 3-6″ in NW Pennsylvania and western NY.

It will be brisk and cold with temps falling into the lower 20s tonight. Wind chills will easily drop into the lower teens.

Lake snow will continue on and off through Thursday afternoon out east. Temperatures won’t quite make 30° tomorrow.

The mild air returns just in time for the weekend and even into the early part of next week.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: