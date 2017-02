× Female Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An inmate has died after being rushed to the hospital from the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Authorities identify the inmate as Nadine Stanley, 37.

The county says corrections officers saw the woman in some kind of medical distress and took her to Lutheran Hospital, where she died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Records show Stanley had been locked up for a pending drug case.