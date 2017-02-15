× February 15, 2017

Hollywood & Dine

David warmed us up with some French Onion Soup! Take a look at our video clips for his secret ingredient.

Click here for the recipe.

The King and I

It’s been in town for just a week and it’s already getting rave reviews! We’re talking about the newest musical to come to Playhouse Square, “The King and I.” We welcomed lead actress, Laura Michelle Kelly, to the studio to find out more.

See “The King and I” now through February 26th at the Connor Palace in Playhouse Square.

www.playhousesquare.org

Kennedy’s Bar-B-Q

Add this to the list of restaurants you have to visit! We checked out Kennedy’s Bar-B-Que in Canton. They’ve been serving up some of the best BBQ around for more than 90 years!

You can find them on 7th Street in Canton!

www.taggartsicecream.com/Kennedy_Barbeque.html

Shot Through the Heart Punch

It’s a shot through the heart! That’s the name of the drink we made with Sean Zawadzki from Punch Bowl Social. Take a look at our video clip and then head down to the East Bank of the Flats to try it for yourself.

Or, make it at home:

Shot Through The Heart

8 oz. Old Forester Bourbon

4 oz. Strawberry Cinnamon Shrub

4 oz. Pear Syrup

8 oz. Teako Pear Tea

2 oz. Lemon Juice

www.punchbowlsocial.com/home

The Natural Pet Enrichment Center

If you’re looking for a new way to spoil your pet, we have the place to go! We went inside The Natural Pet Enrichment Center on Royalton Road in North Royalton.

www.thenaturalpetonline.com

Soup in a Jar

It’s time for a little meal planning! We made soup in a jar with Tonya Gardella from the Akron-Summit County Public Library!

Stop by the next “What’s Cookin’ – Soup in a Jar” event! It’s happening Thursday, March 2nd at 6:30pm at the Goodyear Branch Library in Akron.

Click here for the Barley Rice Soup Recipe.

www.akronlibrary.org

Pure Enchantment

It’s time to cozy up with all things Ohio! Debbie Brink, Owner of Pure Enchantment, stopped by with some local products to show your Cleveland love.

Find them on Old Detroit Road in Rocky River!

www.PureEnchantment.com

W.H. Hunt Legal

If you’ve made the decision to get divorced, you want a quick and inexpensive way to start your new life. That’s why Bill Hunt from Hunt Legal was here to talk about the Mediation Solution.

www.huntlg.com