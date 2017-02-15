× FBI ask for help locating serial bank robbery suspect

OHIO CITY- The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cleveland Division of Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in connected of several bank robberies.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Mark Anthony Lloyd.

Investigators said Lloyd robbed the Ohio Savings Bank on West 25 Street in Cleveland back on January 30. During the incident, Lloyd is accused of lifting up his shirt, showing the teller a gun in his waistband and telling the teller he would shoot her if she didn’t hand over the money.

Lloyd is also suspected of robbing the PNC Bank on West 25th Street Monday.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Lloyd is 5’9″, 155 pounds and has a tattoo of a gun under his eye.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Division of Police or Crimestoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to Lloyd’s location and prosecution.

Tips can remain anonymous.

