Brush High School student athlete passes away unexpectedly

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Brush High School student athlete has passed away unexpectedly, according to a statement from South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools.

The statement says Alec Kornet, who was a junior, died Tuesday evening.

Kornet was an honor student and was involved in the Charles F. Brush High School Band, soccer and hockey teams.

The statement says:

“Alec was an incredibly well-liked and well-respected student by his fellow classmates. This SEL Schools is deeply saddened by his death, and extends our deepest sympathy to the Kornet family at this time. The SEL Schools asks all to respect the family in this time of tragedy. Arrangements for grief counseling will be available at Brush High School for all students and staff.”

